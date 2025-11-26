Live Radio
Sargiunas puts up 22 in Lipscomb’s 90-67 win against Marshall

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 9:29 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Titas Sargiunas scored 22 points as Lipscomb beat Marshall 90-67 on Wednesday.

Sargiunas added five rebounds for the Bisons (3-4). Grant Asman scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Ethan Duncan went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.

The Thundering Herd (5-2) were led in scoring by Noah Otshudi, who finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Wyatt Fricks added 16 points for Marshall.

Lipscomb plays Saturday against Southeast Missouri State on the road, and Marshall visits UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.

