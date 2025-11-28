Sargiunas leads Lipscomb against Southeast Missouri State after 22-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Southeast Missouri State after Titas Sargiunas scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 90-67 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Redhawks are 1-1 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is ninth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 78.9 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Bisons are 1-4 on the road. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ross Candelino averaging 2.3.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 77.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 78.9 Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9%.

Grant Asman is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bisons. Candelino is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

