Saran leads UC Irvine against Weber State after 20-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts Weber State after Derin Saran scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 130-63 victory over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

UC Irvine went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 32-7 overall. The Anteaters averaged 6.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Weber State went 6-14 in Big Sky action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

