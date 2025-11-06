Santa Clara to visit Stanford Thursday

Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Santa Clara.…

Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Santa Clara.

Stanford finished 14-4 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Cardinal averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Santa Clara finished 14-17 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Broncos averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.