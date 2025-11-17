Santa Clara hosts Idaho State after Van De Griend’s 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State…

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-0)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Santa Clara after Caleb Van De Griend scored 25 points in Idaho State’s 83-74 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

Santa Clara finished 21-13 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 32.7 from deep.

Idaho State went 5-10 on the road and 15-15 overall a season ago. The Bengals averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.