Santa Clara earns 83-53 victory over Humboldt State

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi’s 14 points helped Santa Clara defeat Humboldt State 83-53 on Tuesday night in…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi’s 14 points helped Santa Clara defeat Humboldt State 83-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Mahi shot 5 for 9 from the floor for the Broncos. Thierry Darlan scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Christian Hammond also had 13 points.

Shakiru Odunewu led the way for the Lumberjacks with 20 points and seven rebounds. Humboldt State got 11 points from Zaveion Bineyard.

Jake Ensminger scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half to help Santa Clara build a 45-25 halftime lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.