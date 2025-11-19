Santa Clara earns 64-55 win over Idaho State

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond had 16 points in Santa Clara’s 64-55 victory against Idaho State on Tuesday…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond had 16 points in Santa Clara’s 64-55 victory against Idaho State on Tuesday night.

Hammond shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (5-0). Allen Graves scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line and added nine rebounds and four steals. Bukky Oboye shot 3 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Bengals (2-3) were led by Martin Kheil, who recorded 15 points. Jamison Guerra added eight points and four assists for Idaho State. Caleb Van De Griend also had six points and three steals.

Santa Clara took the lead almost nine minutes into the game and did not trail again. Graves led the Broncos with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 30-22 at the break. Santa Clara turned a two-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 12-2 run to make it a 36-24 lead with 16:34 left in the half. Hammond scored 14 second-half points in the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.