Santa Clara Broncos travel to the Stanford Cardinal

Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Santa Clara.

Stanford went 16-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinal shot 44.5% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Santa Clara went 8-13 in WCC action and 6-6 on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from behind the arc last season.

