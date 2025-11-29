Santa Clara Broncos square off against the Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts (5-2) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (6-2) Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Santa Clara play…

Vermont Catamounts (5-2) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (6-2)

Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Santa Clara play at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Broncos are 6-2 in non-conference play. Santa Clara leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Sophie Glancey paces the Broncos with 7.3 rebounds.

The Catamounts are 5-2 in non-conference play. Vermont is fourth in the America East with 13.1 assists per game led by Jadyn Weltz averaging 3.4.

Santa Clara averages 80.1 points, 24.0 more per game than the 56.1 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maia Jones is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14 points. Glancey is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.8 points.

Nikola Priede is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals.

