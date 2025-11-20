Santa Clara Broncos play the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on 5-game win streak

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-0)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Louisiana.

The Broncos have gone 4-0 in home games. Santa Clara averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-3 on the road. Louisiana gives up 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

Santa Clara averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksandar Gavalyugov averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Christian Hammond is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.6 points.

Jaxon Olvera is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.