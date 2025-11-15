Sandfort scores 28, Mast adds 26; Nebraska hits 15 3s in 105-99 win over Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort had 28 points and seven assists, Rienk Mast scored 26 points on 9-of-16…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort had 28 points and seven assists, Rienk Mast scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, and the duo combined to hit nine of Nebraska’s 15 3-pointers to help the Cornhuskers beat Oklahoma 105-99 on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Nebraska (4-0) has won eight straight dating to last season, the program’s longest win streak since the Cornhuskers won 11 in a row in the 2010-11 season.

Sandfort made 10 of 18 from the field, 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and Mast hit 5 of 7 from behind the arc. Jamarques Lawrence hit three 3s and finished with 14 points.

Nijel Pack led Oklahoma (2-2) with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Xzayvier Brown hit four 3s and finished with 20 points, and Tae Davis scored 17 on 7-of-9 shooting.

Lawrence made a jumper and Sandfort followed with a 3-pointer that made it 72-67 with 10:38 left in the game and Nebraska led the rest of the way. Davis answered with a three-point play but Mast followed with a 3-pointer and a layup before Lawrence made a free throw to make it an eight-point game about 90 seconds later.

Pack made back-to-back 3s to make it a one-possession game with 4:41 to play. Sandfort made a pair free throws, found Mast for a 3-pointer, and then made a layup to make it 96-86 with three minutes left.

Nebraska made 34 of 59 (58%) from the field, shot 56% from behind the arc, and made 22 of 28 free throws. The Cornhuskers committed just five turnovers, their fewest in a game since Nebraska tied the program-record with two against Duquesne on Nov. 22, 2023

