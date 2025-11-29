Sanders scores 23, Le Moyne knocks off Monmouth 83-79

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jakai Sanders scored 23 points as Le Moyne beat Monmouth 83-79 on Saturday. Sanders had seven…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jakai Sanders scored 23 points as Le Moyne beat Monmouth 83-79 on Saturday.

Sanders had seven assists for the Dolphins (4-4). Shilo Jackson scored 21 points while shooting 9 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line and added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Trent Mosquera shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jason Rivera-Torres finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Hawks (3-4). Cornelius Robinson Jr. added 14 points for Monmouth. Stefanos Spartalis finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Sanders scored 12 points in the first half and Le Moyne went into halftime trailing 37-36. Jackson’s 15-point second half helped Le Moyne finish off the four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

