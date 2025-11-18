Sanders scores 17 as Eastern Michigan knocks off Detroit Mercy 72-62

DETROIT (AP) — Jon Sanders scored 17 points as Eastern Michigan beat Detroit Mercy 72-62 on Tuesday. Sanders shot 4…

DETROIT (AP) — Jon Sanders scored 17 points as Eastern Michigan beat Detroit Mercy 72-62 on Tuesday.

Sanders shot 4 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (2-2). Addison Patterson added 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Mohammad Habhab had 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

Orlando Lovejoy led the way for the Titans (1-4) with 20 points and six rebounds.

Mak Manciel scored nine points in the first half and Eastern Michigan went into the break trailing 39-30. Patterson scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

