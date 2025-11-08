San Jose State visits UCSB after Garland’s 21-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at UCSB Gauchos (1-0) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos…

San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at UCSB Gauchos (1-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on UCSB after Colby Garland scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 84-75 loss to the Utah Utes.

UCSB went 21-13 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gauchos averaged 6.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

San Jose State finished 3-9 on the road and 15-20 overall a season ago. The Spartans gave up 73.4 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

