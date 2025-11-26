San Jose State faces Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-6) vs. San Jose State Spartans (2-4) Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and San Jose State meet at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Spartans are 2-4 in non-conference play. San Jose State has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Ramblers are 1-6 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago allows 78.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.3 points per game.

San Jose State scores 75.0 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 78.3 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is shooting 58.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Spartans. Ben Roseborough is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Miles Rubin is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Ramblers. Justin Moore is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.