San Francisco takes on Boise State following Edokpaigbe’s 26-point performance

San Francisco Dons (1-0) at Boise State Broncos (1-0)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Boise State after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 64-40 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Boise State went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Broncos averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

San Francisco finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Dons averaged 14.0 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

