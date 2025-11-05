San Francisco Dons take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans for out-of-conference game

UNC Greensboro Spartans at San Francisco Dons San Francisco; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro Spartans at San Francisco Dons

San Francisco; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts UNC Greensboro in out-of-conference action.

San Francisco went 15-16 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dons shot 39.2% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 7-6 on the road and 25-7 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 63.8 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

