San Francisco Dons and the Colorado Buffaloes meet in Palm Desert, California

Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (5-1) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes…

Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Colorado in Palm Desert, California.

The Dons have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. San Francisco averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Buffaloes are 5-0 in non-conference play. Colorado is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

San Francisco averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Sebastian Rancik is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.