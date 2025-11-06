Live Radio
San Diego Toreros to host Idaho State Bengals Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 5:02 AM

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-0)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego squares off against Idaho State.

San Diego finished 6-27 overall last season while going 5-13 at home. The Toreros averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

Idaho State went 15-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Bengals allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

