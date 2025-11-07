San Diego Toreros host the Idaho State Bengals in cross-conference contest

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-0) San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -5.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-0)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays San Diego for a non-conference matchup.

San Diego finished 6-27 overall a season ago while going 5-13 at home. The Toreros averaged 7.4 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho State went 5-10 on the road and 15-15 overall a season ago. The Bengals gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

