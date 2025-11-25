San Diego Toreros and the Cal Baptist Lancers square off in Palm Desert, California

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) vs. San Diego Toreros (3-2) Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers…

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) vs. San Diego Toreros (3-2)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -7.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist and San Diego play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Toreros are 3-2 in non-conference play. San Diego is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Lancers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Cal Baptist averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

San Diego scores 76.6 points, 14.4 more per game than the 62.2 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 75.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the 71.4 San Diego gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 11.8 points. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.2 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 14.6 points.

