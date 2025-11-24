San Diego Toreros and the Cal Baptist Lancers meet in Palm Desert, California

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) vs. San Diego Toreros (3-2) Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) vs. San Diego Toreros (3-2)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Cal Baptist at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Toreros are 3-2 in non-conference play. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC with 16.2 assists per game led by Ty-Laur Johnson averaging 3.8.

The Lancers are 5-0 in non-conference play. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Ndong averaging 4.8.

San Diego makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Cal Baptist has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Sebastian Gorosito is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Dominique Daniels Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Martel Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.