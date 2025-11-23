San Diego takes on New Mexico State after Ray’s 21-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (1-4) San Diego; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (1-4)

San Diego; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts New Mexico State after Kylie Ray scored 21 points in San Diego’s 71-44 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Toreros have gone 1-1 at home. San Diego has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico State went 6-10 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 18.4 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.