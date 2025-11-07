San Diego takes on CSU Northridge after Ray’s 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (1-1) at CSU Northridge Matadors (1-0) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays…

San Diego Toreros (1-1) at CSU Northridge Matadors (1-0)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays CSU Northridge after Kylie Ray scored 23 points in San Diego’s 72-54 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

CSU Northridge went 2-12 at home last season while going 4-25 overall. The Matadors averaged 55.4 points per game while shooting 32.8% from the field and 27.3% from behind the arc last season.

San Diego finished 3-19 in WCC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Toreros averaged 60.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.