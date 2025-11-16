San Diego takes on Colorado State, looks to stop 3-game skid

San Diego Toreros (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

San Diego Toreros (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Colorado State.

Colorado State finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Rams averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 25.1 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

San Diego went 3-19 in WCC play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Toreros averaged 8.2 steals, 2.9 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

