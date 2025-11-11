San Diego State hosts CSU Northridge after Nazario’s 21-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge…

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays San Diego State after Rita Nazario scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 63-48 win against the San Diego Toreros.

San Diego State went 25-10 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs gave up 61.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

CSU Northridge went 2-13 on the road and 4-25 overall a season ago. The Matadors shot 32.8% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

