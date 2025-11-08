San Diego State Aztecs play the Idaho State Bengals in non-conference play

Idaho State Bengals (2-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

Idaho State Bengals (2-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-0)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Idaho State meet in non-conference action.

San Diego State went 21-10 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs averaged 7.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho State finished 15-15 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Bengals averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

