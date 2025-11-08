Live Radio
San Diego State Aztecs play the Idaho State Bengals in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:45 AM

Idaho State Bengals (2-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-0)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Idaho State meet in non-conference action.

San Diego State went 21-10 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs averaged 7.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho State finished 15-15 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Bengals averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

