San Diego State Aztecs and the Penn State Lady Lions play in Nassau, Bahamas

Penn State Lady Lions (4-1) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and San Diego State square off at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Aztecs are 4-2 in non-conference play. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Lady Lions are 4-1 in non-conference play. Penn State ranks ninth in college basketball with 21.0 assists per game led by Kiyomi McMiller averaging 6.0.

San Diego State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State scores 29.6 more points per game (87.4) than San Diego State allows (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nala Williams is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Aztecs. Kennedy Lee is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Moriah Murray is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, while averaging 11.6 points. Gracie Merkle is averaging 23.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

