San Diego State and Idaho State meet in cross-conference game

Idaho State Bengals (2-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-0)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Idaho State face off in non-conference action.

San Diego State went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 21-10 overall. The Aztecs averaged 7.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho State finished 10-9 in Big Sky play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Bengals averaged 6.0 steals, 4.5 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.