San Diego secures 78-68 victory over Grambling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty-Laur Johnson had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals as San Diego beat Grambling 78-68 on Tuesday.

Toneari Lane scored 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (3-1). Juan Sebastian Gorosito had 13 points and shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the foul line.

The Tigers (3-2) were led in scoring by Antonio Munoz, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Derrius Ward added 14 points for Grambling. Jamil Muttilib finished with nine points, seven rebounds and five steals.

San Diego raced out to a 26-10 lead in the first half thanks to an 11-0 scoring run. Johnson scored nine points in the first half, which finished 35-26 in favor of San Diego. San Diego took the lead for good with 9:09 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Lane to make it a 54-52 game.

