Sampson earns 800th win as No. 2 Houston beats Lehigh 75-57

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 24 points to lead second-ranked Houston to a 75-57 win over Lehigh for coach…

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 24 points to lead second-ranked Houston to a 75-57 win over Lehigh for coach Kelvin Sampson’s 800th career win on Monday night.

Sharp had 13 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting as Houston (1-0) built a 44-23 halftime lead. The Cougars shot 57% in the first half.

Chris Cenac Jr. added with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Milos Uzan scored 12 points and Joseph Tugler had 11 points for Houston, which shot 43% for the game.

Sampson improved to 800-354 in his 37-year career, including 300-84 since taking over at Houston in 2014. He became the 17th NCAA Division I coach to reach 800 wins and fourth active coach to achieve the milestone, joining Rick Barnes, John Calipari and Bill Self.

Nasir Whitlock had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Caleb Thomas and Hank Alvey each added 10 points for Lehigh (0-1). The Mountain Hawks shot 37%.

Houston unveiled its second NCAA Final Four banner in the last five seasons prior to the game, marking the Cougars’ national runner-up finish last season.

The Cougars. jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first six minutes behind 10 points from Cenac, including a 3-pointer with 14:10 remaining in the half for the 13-point lead. Lehigh started 1 for 10 from the field.

Up next

Lehigh hosts Valley Forge on Thursday.

Houston hosts Towson on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.