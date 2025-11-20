Samford visits New Mexico State following Booth’s 27-point game

Samford Bulldogs (3-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-0) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (3-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-0)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits New Mexico State after Jadin Booth scored 27 points in Samford’s 77-62 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

New Mexico State finished 17-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies shot 41.5% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Samford ranks second in the SoCon shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

