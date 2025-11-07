Samford visits Nebraska following Johnson’s 21-point game

Samford Bulldogs (1-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces Samford after Claire…

Samford Bulldogs (1-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces Samford after Claire Johnson scored 21 points in Nebraska’s 103-46 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

Nebraska went 21-12 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from deep.

Samford finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

