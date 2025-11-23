Samford takes on Central Arkansas in Atlanta, Georgia

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-2) vs. Samford Bulldogs (3-3) Atlanta; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford will face Central…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-2) vs. Samford Bulldogs (3-3)

Atlanta; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will face Central Arkansas at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in non-conference play. Samford gives up 66.0 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Central Arkansas went 23-10 overall with a 6-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Sugar Bears averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

