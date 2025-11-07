Samford hosts South Carolina State following Booth’s 34-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) at Samford Bulldogs (0-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5;…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) at Samford Bulldogs (0-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces South Carolina State after Jadin Booth scored 34 points in Samford’s 85-72 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

Samford finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Samford Bulldogs gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

South Carolina State went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The South Carolina State Bulldogs averaged 9.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.