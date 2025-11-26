Samford Bulldogs play the Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) vs. Samford Bulldogs (3-5) Atlanta; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Samford play…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) vs. Samford Bulldogs (3-5)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Samford play at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs have a 3-5 record in non-conference play. Samford is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Seawolves are 2-5 in non-conference play. Stony Brook ranks ninth in the CAA with 11.6 assists per game led by Sandra Frau-Garcia averaging 5.0.

Samford scores 60.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 61.7 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Rivera is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 9.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 31.9%.

Diaka Berete is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 9.3 points. Janay Brantley is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

