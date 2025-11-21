Sam Orme scores 18 as Belmont defeats Fisk 96-49

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Orme had 18 points in Belmont’s 96-49 win against Fisk on Friday. Orme also added…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Orme had 18 points in Belmont’s 96-49 win against Fisk on Friday.

Orme also added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (5-0). Brigham Rogers added a double-double, 17 points and 13 rebounds and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Jabez Jenkins scored 14.

Trenton Connolly led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 points. Simeon Williams II added 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Fisk.

Belmont took the lead with 18:51 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Orme led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 46-25 at the break. Belmont pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 36-point lead to 47 points. They outscored Fisk by 26 points in the final half, as Win Miller led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.