Sam Houston Bearkats travel to take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU takes on Sam Houston.

TCU went 34-4 overall last season while going 21-0 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 57.6 last season.

Sam Houston finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Bearkats gave up 63.1 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

