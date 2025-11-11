Sam Hoiberg records career-high 18 points as Nebraska beats Maryland Eastern Shore 69-50

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort and Sam Hoiberg combined for 37 points in Nebraska’s 69-50 win over Maryland Eastern…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort and Sam Hoiberg combined for 37 points in Nebraska’s 69-50 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.

Sandfort scored 19 (11 in the second half) and Hoiberg added a career-high 18 along with seven rebounds to pace the Cornhuskers (3-0).

Nebraska opened the second half with a 17-3 run with Trey Hall hitting a 3-pointer during the run for the Hawks (1-3). Nebraska shot 24 of 61 from the field and went 15-of-18 (83%) from the free-throw line.

Hall led Maryland Eastern Shore in scoring with 11 points off the bench. Joseph Locandro added 10. The Hawks’ bench scored 38 points against Nebraska’s 16.

The Huskers now lead the series with a record of 3-0, with the last game against the Hawks taking place on Jan. 2, 2010. Nebraska won by a score of 74-60.

