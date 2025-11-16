Sam Alexis scores 16 points to help Indiana beat Incarnate Word 69-61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sam Alexis scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds on Sunday to help…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sam Alexis scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds on Sunday to help Indiana beat Incarnate Word 69-61.

Tucker DeVries hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points but made just 4 of 13 from the field for Indiana (4-0). Trent Sisley had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tahj Staveskie scored 11 of his 17 points in the final seven minutes for Incarnate Word (2-1) and Jordan Pyke added 16 points. Davion Bailey, who led the Southern Conference in scoring last season and went into the game averaging 19 point per game, finished with 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting.

Alexis scored nine points — which included two dunks — during a 20-2 run that culminated when Sisley hit a 3-pointer and gave the Hoosiers a 31-14 lead with 5:36 left in the first half. Incarnate Word shot just 21% (6 of 29) and made 2 of 8 (25%) from 3-point range before the break and trailed 35-19 at halftime.

Harrison Reede was fouled on the second of his two 3-pointers in 32 seconds and hit the and-1 free throw amid a 19-6 run that culminated when Staveskie and Bailey made back-to-back 3s to trim Incarnate Word’s deficit six points with 5:36 left in the game. Staveskie hit a jumper that made it 64-59 with 1:21 remaining, but the Cardinals got no closer.

Lamar Wilkerson made two free throws that made it a seven-point game with 24 seconds to go.

The Hoosiers made 18 of 26 from the free-throw line, where Incarnate Word hit 7 of 9.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.