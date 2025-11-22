Saint Thomas Tommies take on the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-4) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (4-2) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -9.5;…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-4) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (4-2)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -9.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton and St. Thomas square off in Portland, Oregon.

The Tommies have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 1-4 in non-conference play. CSU Fullerton ranks second in the Big West with 18.2 assists per game led by Bryce Cofield averaging 2.8.

St. Thomas is shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.4% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 13.9 more points per game (88.2) than St. Thomas gives up to opponents (74.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Janowski is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 14.8 points. Nolan Minessale is shooting 56.0% and averaging 21.3 points.

Jaden Henderson is averaging 13 points for the Titans. Cofield is averaging 12.8 points.

