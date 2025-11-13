Saint Thomas Tommies host the Eastern Michigan Eagles for cross-conference matchup

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-2) Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas and Eastern Michigan…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-2)

Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas and Eastern Michigan play in non-conference action.

St. Thomas went 16-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tommies gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 2-27 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 5.6 steals, 1.9 blocks and 16.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

