Saint Thomas Tommies and the UC Irvine Anteaters play in Anchorage, Alaska

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (1-4)

Anchorage, Alaska; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas squares off against UC Irvine in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Tommies are 1-4 in non-conference play. St. Thomas ranks seventh in the Summit with 10.6 assists per game led by Jada Hood averaging 3.0.

The Anteaters are 3-2 in non-conference play. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nohe’alani Stores averaging 2.2.

St. Thomas makes 39.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (34.4%). UC Irvine averages 69.4 points per game, 3.0 more than the 66.4 St. Thomas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Feuerbach averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Alyssa Sand is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.6 points.

Jada Wynn is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 12.2 points.

