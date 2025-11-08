Saint Peter’s wins 93-83 over Fairleigh Dickinson

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland’s 27 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 93-83 on Saturday. Bland added…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland’s 27 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 93-83 on Saturday.

Bland added seven rebounds and five steals for the Peacocks (1-1). TJ Robinson added 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line along with six assists. Bryce Eaton shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, adding eight assists.

Noah Melson led the Knights (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists from Taeshaud Jackson. David Jevtic finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.