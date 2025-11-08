Saint Peter’s plays Fairleigh Dickinson in out-of-conference contest

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s and Fairleigh Dickinson face off in non-conference action.

Saint Peter’s went 6-6 at home last season while going 12-16 overall. The Peacocks averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 25.9 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-15 on the road. The Knights averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

