Saint Peter’s hosts Dartmouth following Thomas’ 24-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-3)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Saint Peter’s after Kareem Thomas scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 113-68 win against the Maine-Augusta Moose.

The Peacocks are 2-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Dartmouth went 8-7 in Ivy League play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Big Green gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

