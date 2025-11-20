Saint Mary’s knocks off Arkansas State 85-72

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points, Andrew McKeever finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks,…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points, Andrew McKeever finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks, and Saint Mary’s beat Arkansas State 85-72 on Wednesday night.

Mikey Lewis scored 17 points and added five rebounds and six assists for the Gaels (5-0). Murauskas shot 8 of 15 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds.

Christian Harmon finished with 21 points for the Red Wolves (3-2). Kyle Hayman added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Arkansas State. Royal Blue Smith finished with 10 points and two steals.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 9:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Murauskas scored 12 points in the first half to help put the Gaels up 47-39 at the break. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 77-59 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.