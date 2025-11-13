Saint Mary’s Gaels face the UC Riverside Highlanders, aim for 4th straight victory

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) at UC Riverside Highlanders (0-2) Riverside, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) at UC Riverside Highlanders (0-2)

Riverside, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over UC Riverside.

UC Riverside went 17-15 overall last season while going 9-3 at home. The Highlanders averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 23.9 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Gaels averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

