Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (4-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and Saint Mary’s (CA) square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Gaels have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 29.2 points per game.

The Shockers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Wichita State averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 87.0 points, 24.2 more per game than the 62.8 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 24.0 more points per game (81.8) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 54.7%.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 56.1% and averaging 19.6 points for the Shockers. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

