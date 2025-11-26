Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (4-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-2) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas…

North Texas Mean Green (4-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-2)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Saint Mary’s (CA) square off at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Gaels are 5-2 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fourth in the WCC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Edie Clarke averaging 2.7.

The Mean Green are 4-1 in non-conference play. North Texas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (30.2%). North Texas scores 28.9 more points per game (81.2) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (52.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarke is scoring 9.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 8.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

Aysia Proctor is shooting 51.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Mean Green. Megan Nestor is averaging 12.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

